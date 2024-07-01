Tourism revenue in Cyprus saw a modest rise of 5.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, while April remained essentially the same, according to a report released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, which is based on the Cyprus Statistical Service’s travellers survey, tourism revenue for April 2024 was reported to have reached €217.4 million, a slight decrease of just 0.1 per cent compared to April last year, which saw a revenue of €217.6 million.

From January to April 2024, tourism revenue totalled €440.7 million, marking an increase from €417.6 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

April 2024 also witnessed a notable rise in tourist expenditure per capita, climbing by 2.6 per cent to €651.69, up from €634.89 in April 2023.

British tourists, who accounted for 35.3 per cent of all tourists in April, spent an average of €81.21 per day.

Moreover, Israeli tourists, the second largest group with 10.7 per cent of the total, spent an average of €140.03 per day.

Polish visitors, the third largest group at 7.6 per cent, spent around €80.67 daily.

Tourists from Switzerland were the highest spenders per day in April 2024, with an average of €144.35, followed closely by Belgians at €141.70 and Israelis at €140.03.

Conversely, the lowest daily expenditures were noted among Greek tourists at €43.28, Italians at €74.11, and Swedes at €76.93.