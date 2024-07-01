The relatively new Mystes winery has some new bottles

Archimandrita in the Paphos district is close to its border with Limassol, and at 550m altitude sits among pine forests and vineyards, crossed by the rivers Hapotami and Diarizos. It is also home to a newly established boutique winery, Mystes.

Loucas Papaloucas is the owner and winemaker at Mystes, and follows in the footsteps of his father with a family history of growing grapes and making wine. Loucas already has a few years under his belt making wine for Kamanterena Winery. His style is a blend of classic and contemporary; cutting-edge equipment and meticulous processes are paired with hands-on and minimalistic winemaking techniques. His philosophy is to produce wines that express the land’s unique terroir; the fruit and the dirt lead the way.

Archimandrita is a great place to make wine and for Loucas there is a purpose for making wine that tastes good. To that end, Loucas puts a lot of effort into the vineyards. He believes the vineyard fundamentally drives the direction the wine will go in. After working with a vineyard year after year, you learn how it best expresses itself, and you play to its natural strengths. The results are wines that are fruit driven with good structure. He strives to strike a balance between the powerful fruits the region can deliver and an elegant style.

Already Mystes is known for three wines released a few years ago. The white is based on Chardonnay, the rosé is made with Syrah and the red is pure Maratheftiko. There will be an additional three new labels coming soon, a dry white from the indigenous Promara, a second rosé from Giannoudi and blend of Giannoudi and Maratheftiko.

The winery is becoming a destination for those seeking out unusual and delicious wine and it is worth a visit. At tastings wine enthusiasts can order cheese and charcuterie platters.

2022 Mystes Winery Chardonnay, ABV 13.50%

To vinify this wine Loucas uses a pneumatic press loaded with whole grapes, taking only the free-run juice. Fermentation is at a low temperature using selected yeast, keeping the varietal character. It matured in new oak and used oak barrels for six months with fine lees giving aromatic potential.

This rich, flavourful and radiant Chardonnay leaps from the glass with enticing aromas of nectarine, lemongrass, pear blossom, white peach, citrus and caramelised pineapple. The citrus and stone fruit layers echo on the silky palate, complex with wood and lees stirring undertones, where flavours of white peach, lemon zest and vanilla flow to a bright and zesty finish.

This oaky Chardonnay pairs best with lighter meats and buttery dishes like Caesar salad, prawn saganaki, halloumi and mint ravioli or chicken fettuccini alfredo. €13.50

2022 Mystes Winery Rosé, ABV 13.5%

The crusher is not used for destemming, the Syrah grapes are fermented in the tank. Using the cold maceration method, in a few hours the extraction of the juice takes place. The alcoholic fermentation is made at low temperature with the addition of selected years. It remains in the tank for a few months creating a natural fining.

The robe shows a soft, strawberry pink with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. Summer fruits, cassis and redcurrant along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture.

On the palate, the impression is fresh and full, with great aromatic persistence and balance. The finish is fresh, offering notes of candy. This rosé is ideal as an aperitif or with shellfish and subtly spiced dishes. €11.50

2018 Mystes Winery Maratheftiko, ABV 13%

Classic red wine vinification with both fermentation and malolactic fermentation completed in the tank and the wine is kept for 12 months in French oak.

If you like a deep red wine this will not disappoint. On the nose generous aromatics of black cherries and plums are followed by cedar, dried cranberries and blackberries. Mouthfeel has flavours of very dark chocolate, pine nuts and dried thyme. Enjoy with grilled or roast chicken, beef stew, beef fajitas or grilled lamb chops. €16

2021 Mystes Winery Promara, ABV 14%

The new releases signal the new approach from Loucas to less intervention with a focus on indigenous varieties. He uses spontaneous fermentation, and the wine is not filtered.

Light golden straw in colour with aromas of mandarin blossom, peach, nectarine, apricot, lemon and flowers. Medium-bodied with balanced and creamy acidity alongside flavours of orange, peach and mango sorbet with a touch of herbs. Long and rich on the finish, it is best enjoyed with grilled fish with light spice sauce, salmon sashimi, chicken with light creamy sauce or roast turkey. €16

2022 Mystes Winery Rosé Giannoudi, ABV 14%

This wine started as an experiment and using indigenous yeast and less intervention with no filtering resulted in a gastro rosé. It displays aromas of pomegranate, red fruit and citrus, spring flowers, iodine, jasmine and crushed stones, spice, followed by a beautifully defined texture, a fleshy core of fruit followed by a calcareous finish. It’s going to drink nicely in its youth, but could age well over the next 2-5 years. Try with grilled fish such as sea bass salmon and tuna, ratatouille or spaghetti with courgette and toasted almonds. €16

2022 Mystes Winery Giannoudi-Maratheftiko, ABV 15%

This seems to be a popular blend nowadays; the wine is a result of spontaneous fermentation and undergoes malolactic fermentation. It has a crimson colour with aromas of dark berries like blackberry, currant and cassis, violet, some baking spice. On tasting, a silky texture and juicy dark fruit – black cherry and blackberry flavours that echo the aromas with a rich, ample acidity, lengthy finish. Perfect with roast pork and rich pasta dishes, roast turkey and classic cheeseburger. €18

Mystes Winery Pano Archimandrita, Tel: 99 261145, www.mysteswinery.com