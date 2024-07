A 79-year-old is in critical condition on Monday at Larnaca general, after being hit by a car when crossing the road.

The man had been crossing the Agioi Anargyrii Road in Larnaca, when he was hit by a car driven by a 46-year-old woman.

The man was taken to Larnaca general, where doctors said his condition was critical.

The woman was given an alcotest, which registered negative.

Police are examining the cause of the accident.