EU Council Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić who is on an official visit to Cyprus will be received on Monday by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Burić will also meet Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and will give a lecture at the ministry’s Diplomatic Academy. In the afternoon she will meet House President Annita Demetriou and visit the Nicosia municipality.

Issues to be discussed during the Christodoulides – Burić meeting include EU council agenda, the situation in Cyprus and ongoing efforts to restart dialogue, the management of the forth interstate appeal of Cyprus against Turkey, Turkish violations of the status quo in Famagusta, and the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The EU Council general secretary will depart from Cyprus on Tuesday morning.