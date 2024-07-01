A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Ayia Napa for swearing in public, causing a disturbance, assaulting a policeman and resisting arrest.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said the man was arrested in the early hours of the morning, after complaints that he had been harassing nightclub patrons.

Emergency response unit officers visited the nightclub, where the 31-year-old started swearing at and threatening them, pushed a policeman and resisted arrest.

Theodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the 31-year-old was placed in custody, charged and released to be summoned before a court at a later date.