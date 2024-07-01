President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday discussed the issue of missing persons with the outgoing secretary-general of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The president also discussed the fourth interstate application of Cyprus against Turkey and obligations in relation to the issue of the missing.

They also discussed Turkish violations of the status quo in Varosha, as well as Piero Fascino’s report on Varosha recently adopted by the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe(CoE).

Christodoulides thanked Buric for her work as the secretary general. Buric will be giving way to Alain Berset of Switzerland, who will take on the role of secretary general.

They then both headed to a working lunch.

No mention was made of the effort to get the ball rolling on establishing a truth commission, despite discussing missing persons.

The Cyprus Mail had spoken with human rights lawyer and member of the organisation TruthNow, Achilleas Demetriades, who said that Buric’s visit and UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s presence in Cyprus was an opportune time to get started on work to create a truth commission.