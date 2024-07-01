There has been a ‘systemic issue’ in granting Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides access to key data, the Supreme Constitutional Court heard on Monday, as the case filed for his dismissal continues.

The hearing began with a written statement submitted by Freddy Yves Ndjemba, senior manager at Intosai (International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions).

Michaelides had submitted multiple complaints to Intosai over the years, following numerous clashes with Attorney General George Savvides.

Responding to a question from Michaelides’ legal team, Ndjemba said the complaint Michaelides filed over the disagreement on golden passports “was justified.”

He was referring to a spat that turned public in 2020 between Michaelides and Savvides, when the former accused the latter of refusing him access to documents.

Savvides has hit back, accusing Michaelides of overstepping his boundaries as there was an ongoing Nicolatos investigation underway at the time.

In turn, Michaelides’ team has accused the AG of conflict of interest.

Savvides is seeking to have Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides dismissed on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.

More later