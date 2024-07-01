Cyprus saw a 20.1 per cent increase in tourist arrivals during 2023, reaching 3,845,652 compared to 3,201,080 in 2022, with over one-third of visitors staying in Paphos, according to a report by the state’s statistical service.

Another key highlight of the report was that Cyprus’ tourism revenue rose by 22.6 per cent, totalling €2.99 billion.

In more detail, the report revealed that total traveller arrivals reached 6,107,725 in 2023, marking a 26.4 per cent increase from 2022, while trips abroad by Cypriot residents increased by 33.4 per cent, reaching 1,680,345.

The United Kingdom was the primary source of tourism for Cyprus in 2023, accounting for 33.9 per cent of total arrivals, followed by Israel (10.7 per cent), Poland (7.1 per cent), Germany (5.5 per cent), Greece (4.9 per cent), Sweden (3.8 per cent), and both Romania and France (2.1 per cent each).

Of all visitors in 2023, 34.2 per cent stayed in Paphos, 16.4 per cent in Ayia Napa, 13.4 per cent in Larnaca, 12.0 per cent in Limassol, and 11.2 per cent in Paralimni, with smaller percentages in other areas.

Regarding the purpose of travel, 80.3 per cent of visitors came for holidays, 13.3 per cent to visit friends or relatives, and 6.3 per cent for business.

File photo: Paphos harbour

Tourism Revenue

The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) reported that tourism revenue in 2023 amounted to €2.99 billion, compared to €2.44 billion in 2022, reflecting a 22.6 per cent increase.

The average per capita spending in 2023 was €777.68, a 2.1 per cent increase from 2022. The highest per capita spending was recorded in August at €944.51, and the lowest in February at €475.39.

Travellers

Travel to and from Cyprus increased in 2023, when compared to 2022, with total arrivals standing at 6,107,725, a rise of 26.4 per cent, and total departures standing at 6,105,574, an increase of 26.8 per cent.

Additionally, air traffic accounted for 95.1 per cent of arrivals and 95.2 per cent of departures in 2023.

Cypriot Residents

The statistical service also noted that trips abroad by Cypriot residents increased by 33.4 per cent, reaching 1,680,345 in 2023 from 1,259,643 in 2022.

In 2023, 34.4 per cent of Cypriots visited Greece, while 10.6 per cent visited the United Kingdom. This was followed by 4.8 per cent who went to Italy, 3.5 per cent to France, 3.2 per cent to Germany, and 2.7 per cent to Bulgaria.

The peak travel period for Cypriot residents was July-August.

Among Cypriot residents returning from abroad in 2023, 72.0 per cent cited holidays as their main travel purpose, 19.7 per cent business, 6.6 per cent studies, and 1.8 per cent other reasons.