Three and a half million euro has been spent to upgrade the Sovereign Base Area (SBA) police station in Dhekelia, it was announced on Monday.

The upgraded station will accommodate over 100 officers, doubling its capacity from when it first opened in the 1950s.

The renovation began in June 2023, and the upgraded station now features holding cells for up to three detainees, a crime scene investigation analysis suite, an in-house laboratory, and a facility dedicated to the community action team.

“This modern building replaces the old 1960s station, providing a more suitable environment for our work,” Dhekelia Divisional Commander Sean Bell said, adding that the station’s open-plan design is intended to foster better communication and collaboration among officers.

He also underlined the investment in staff welfare, which includes an on-site gym and other amenities aimed at maintaining officers’ health and fitness.

“We ask a lot of our officers, including maintaining the physical requirements to serve as firearms officers until the age of 50,” Bell said. “Keeping our staff fit is beneficial for both them and the service.”

The official opening of the new facility was attended by chief returning officer Elikkos Elia, who praised the strong cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the SBA.

“The excellent relations and cooperation between the SBAs and the Republic extend to several areas, including combating serious crime, security threats, and illegal immigration,” Elia said.

“This station is not just a police building but a beacon of hope and justice.”

“Policing must be integral to our communities,” SBA Police Chief Constable Steve Jupp said, describing the station as “central to the SBA’s neighbourhood policing model.”

Jupp also stressed the importance of community involvement in ensuring the success of the new policing model.

“We need your experience and influence to make this model effective from the start,” he said. “A safe society is fundamental to prosperity, and a capable police force is essential to achieving that.”