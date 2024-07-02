Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou used her address at the recently held ‘Women in ICT’ event to highlight the gender disparity within the technology sector.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the non-profit technology association TechIsland, and the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

In her speech, Christodoulou highlighted the underrepresentation of women not just in the workforce generally, but more specifically in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) careers.

She noted the projected 8 per cent increase in demand for these roles within the European Union by 2025, emphasising the necessity for gender-balanced participation.

“The participation of both women and men in STEM occupations is more than necessary,” she said, pointing to the societal stereotypes that hinder women’s progress.

She added that “the traditional, patriarchal stereotypes and prejudices that still prevail in our society”.

Christodoulou also outlined the various reasons why women, despite being highly educated and capable leaders, remain underrepresented.

“Women are expected to focus mainly on the family, as they are almost exclusively responsible for raising children and caring for their needs as well as elderly relatives or people with disabilities,” Christodoulou said.

“They are also expected to devote time to household chores,” she added, emphasising how this unpaid labour limits women’s professional and personal development and thereby their ability to realise their full potential.

Addressing this issue, she argued, requires a long-term commitment to dismantling these deep-seated stereotypes and prejudices.

“Correcting this situation is not an easy task,” she noted, explaining that “the urgent message we need to send is that equal participation of women in all areas of economic activity, including the technology sector, goes through the deconstruction of stereotypes”.

The commissioner also detailed specific policies and actions that are being implemented under the National Strategy for Gender Equality 2024-2026.

These initiatives include collecting and processing data on women’s participation in research, innovation, and cybersecurity, as well as designing targeted training programmes to familiarise women in rural areas with new technologies and their daily advantages.

Additionally, starting from the next school year, teachers and school career advisers will be trained to guide children in choosing careers based on their skills rather than traditional gender roles.

Moreover, Christodoulou mentioned that the government has introduced scholarships focused on innovation and technology. This year, she mentioned, they have added the field of shipping to the list of available scholarships.

“Last year we launched an awareness campaign on social media called ‘HerStory’, dedicating the first edition to promoting the participation of women in STEM careers,” she said.

“Through short videos, successful female role models in relevant fields told their personal stories about the opportunities they had, but also about the obstacles and challenges they faced,” Christodoulou added.

Additionally, efforts to improve work-life balance, such as increasing the number of daycare centres for children and the elderly, are part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan aimed at enabling women to pursue full-time careers. The plan includes 34 care facilities for infants as well as for the elderly.

“The Labour Ministry has already started the process with the cooperation of the local authorities. Thus, women will have the opportunity, if they wish, to take up full-time jobs, exploring their professional possibilities,” she explained.

Christodoulou also ensured that the government is proactive in designing policies that foster real change, moving towards a more sustainable and powerful future.

“We do not see gender equality as just another problem to be solved but as the solution and the path to a more sustainable and powerful future for all,” she concluded.