Freedom24 announced on Wednesday a long-term strategic partnership with the Anorthosis Football Academy, becoming its principal strategic sponsor as part of a broader investment in youth football development in Cyprus.

The agreement focuses exclusively on the Anorthosis Football Academy, with the company saying it aims to strengthen youth development through strategic collaboration, international expertise and the implementation of modern training initiatives designed to nurture the next generation of Cypriot football talent.

Freedom24 said the partnership builds on its previous involvement in youth football in Kazakhstan, where it has supported the QJ League, a competition it described as a successful model for improving player development pathways, raising competitive standards and introducing modern approaches to youth football.

Drawing on that experience, the company said it intends to bring international best practices to Cyprus through the academy’s long-term development.

As part of the agreement, Freedom24 has also acquired the naming rights to Anorthosis’ historic home ground, which will be renamed the Freedom Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium.

The company said the new name preserves the stadium’s identity while continuing to honour the legacy of Antonis Papadopoulos, marking what it described as a new chapter in the history of one of Cyprus’ most recognisable football venues.

Freedom24 added that the partnership reflects its broader commitment to investing in grassroots football and youth development, while contributing to the long-term growth of Cypriot football and future generations of athletes.

“Anorthosis is one of the most historic football clubs in Cyprus, but the focus of this partnership is firmly on the future,” said Freedom24 chief executive officer Evgenii Tiapkin.

“Our commitment is directed entirely towards the Football Academy,” he said.

“By supporting the Academy, we want to contribute to the development of young players and create lasting value for Cypriot football,” Tiapkin added.

“This partnership is an investment in the future of Anorthosis,” said Anorthosis Famagusta FC president Christos Marangos.

“By supporting our Academy, we are investing in the next generation of footballers and creating a strong foundation for the years ahead,” he said.

“At the same time, the naming of our historic stadium as the Freedom Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium marks the beginning of a new chapter for our club,” Marangos said.

“We sincerely thank Freedom24 for their trust and support,” he added.

The two organisations said additional academy initiatives and joint activities will be announced during the 2026-27 season as the partnership develops further.