Police on Monday arrested a man in the midst of a warehouse theft in Nicosia.
According to police, shortly after midnight, they received a tip-off about a suspicious person, who was inside the premises.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the man, wearing a hood and gloves, exiting the building with a piece of cable.
The 39-year-old man, was arrested for the evident offenses of trespassing, theft, resisting arrest, assaulting police officers, and possession of an offensive weapon and burglary tools.
In a subsequent search of his car the police found various cables, a wire cutter and a bat.
The stolen cables were valued as exceeding €2,000.
The Nicosia CID is furthering the investigation.
