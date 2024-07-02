Police on Monday arrested a man in the midst of a warehouse theft in Nicosia.

According to police, shortly after midnight, they received a tip-off about a suspicious person, who was inside the premises.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man, wearing a hood and gloves, exiting the building with a piece of cable.

The 39-year-old man, was arrested for the evident offenses of trespassing, theft, resisting arrest, assaulting police officers, and possession of an offensive weapon and burglary tools.

In a subsequent search of his car the police found various cables, a wire cutter and a bat.

The stolen cables were valued as exceeding €2,000.

The Nicosia CID is furthering the investigation.