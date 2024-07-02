A brand-new festival will take place later this year at the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia. Although there is a while to go before the Antama Festival in late September, works are already underway for the event, which will feature traditional festivities, music and art.

Antama will take place on September 28 and hopes to resemble the celebrations held on the Greek islands. Its organisers, Andrea, George, and Konstantinos, aim to bring together generations and re-introduce the traditional music of Cyprus and Greece.

The festival draws inspirations from music and dance fests held in Greek islands as well as Cyprus’ local traditions. A reconnection with Cypriot and Greek roots is at the core of Antama Festival and local bands will perform throughout the event. Taking the stage on September 28 will be the six-member orchestra To Kalesma, To Maly and The Nomads, a six-member ensemble.

Apart from live music, lessons on Cypriot and Greek traditional dances will be held by instructors while Cypriot food will be served. There will also be presentations of traditional arts, such as basket weaving, candle making and engraving.

A cultural event focusing on Cypriot heritage and crafts awaits then at the end of summer, inviting people of all backgrounds and generations to join forces.

Antama Festival

New festival celebrating Greek and Cypriot traditions. September 28. Municipal Gardens of Nicosia, Nicosia. www.instagram.com/antamafestival