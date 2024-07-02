New acting prison director Charis Philippides said on Tuesday that progress is being made towards stamping out organised crime in prisons and corruption among guards.

“It is important to bear in mind that the crimes conducted out of prisons is a worldwide phenomenon evident even in highly acclaimed places but improvements and upgrades to the system have been made,” Philippides told CyBC.

Chief among these is the increased surveillance of staff and inmates, including frequent and unannounced checks of prisoners in their cells and other areas of the prison, and spot checks on staff as they enter the building.

Meanwhile, securing a software app which will enable the deactivation of mobile phone calls from prison will be available by the end of 2025, the prison director said.

“We have upgraded our service’s capacity, have increased checks, and have also invested in the use of a highly effective canine team,” he said.

According to the director, the prison security upgrade is based on three pillars, of modernisation, tackling overcrowding, and quashing corruption and criminal activity.

“We have seen results but are not yet satisfied […] efforts will continue with the cooperation of the justice ministry […] as minister of justice [Marios Hartsiotis] has said, there is a zero tolerance policy for corruption,” Philippides said.

Despite the fact that “the prison environment is one which easily leads vulnerable individuals astray” the bulk of prison guards and the unions fully support increased surveillance, the director said.

Eight prison guards are currently suspended due to alleged implication in corruption, the director recalled.

“This should not be viewed as a condemnation of the entire prison guard body who in their vast majority are disciplined and honourable.”