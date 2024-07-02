A group of over 70 English school students and their teachers who were stranded in Switzerland after heavy rains damaged roads have started their return journey to Cyprus.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency that the students had travelled by bus to Milan, from where they had started their journey and were set to return to the island from there later on Tuesday.

The Embassy of Cyprus in Rome and the foreign ministry have been in coordination with the group since they first became trapped to ensure their safe return.

Swiss authorities had been working since Sunday to clear flooded roads in the surrounding area, and on Monday night the way was made clear for the students to be able to leave.

On Monday, Gotsis reassured that students and teachers were safe.

The group became trapped during a school trip close to the country’s southern border with Italy when heavy rains hit, causing a landslide, flooding, and a prolonged power outage.

The group of 65 students and six staff were never in any danger, Gotsis said, as the heavy rains occurred after midnight while they were at the hotel. However, they became trapped at the spot and returning on Sunday night from Milan became impossible.