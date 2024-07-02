With presence in 75 countries, Leptos Estates promotes internationally the modern image of our ever evolving island

In the 64 years of it’s entrepreneurship path the Leptos Group has been established as the Leading property Developer in Cyprus and a major contributor to many industry sections such as Hospitality, Property Management, Healthcare and Education. The group proudly boasts a workforce exceeding 1500 individuals around the world, with more than 350 completed projects in both Cyprus and Greece.

LIMASSOL DEL MAR

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island’s ‘new wave’ of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot’s 170 metres long sea frontage, enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from direct, wide-angle sea views.

This residential haven, with its five-star services and facilities, will blend with a collection of gastronomic and shopping experiences at the most sought-after residential and leisure address.

LIMASSOL BLU MARINE

Limassol Blu Marine is designed to become a world-renowned Address, located just minutes away from the Limassol Marina and new Casino.

Contemporary living spaces rising above the Mediterranean and cantilevered into the Cypriot sky, these bespoke residential towers feature architecture from the finest designers, as well as uninterrupted sights of the Limassol skyline and astonishing sea views.

Future residents will enjoy a wide range of exceptional amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, rejuvenating spa facilities, high-end restaurants, beautifully landscaped gardens and swimming pools. These meticulously crafted facilities will provide a seamless living experience that caters to residents’ desires and exceeds their expectations.

KAMARES VILLAGE

The perfect place to live

Kamares Village is one of the most exclusive developments in Cyprus and is amongst the most distinctive in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A vibrant community with over 1,000 homes, this project is characterised by its delicate stone arches and superb location with breathtaking views of the countryside and Paphos’ magnificent coastline. It has achieved prestigious international real estate awards over the past years.

The use of stone, wood and arches typify the landscape, while swimming pools, barbeques, sun terraces and private tennis courts add luxury to the Mediterranean outdoor lifestyle. Over 1,5 million plants, trees and herb gardens add to the serenity of this green haven.

CORAL SEAS VILLAS

Your own beachfront lifestyle

Coral Seas Villas is set within the renowned area of Coral Bay, which is considered to be one of the most attractive bays and sandy beaches in Cyprus. The area is very popular with international holidaymakers who are either living permanently in Cyprus, or have invested in a holiday home.

Coral Seas Villas is a mixed-use resort comprising of luxury freehold properties, private residence club and exclusive retail facilities designed in an enriched Mediterranean style with special attention to detail and quality.

ADONIS BEACH VILLAS

Elegant waterside living

Adonis Beach Villas is one of Leptos Estates’ most luxurious developments, set in a desirable location along Paphos’ coastline.

The unique setting, just a stone’s throw from the seafront, places this development at the midway point between the bustling harbour of Paphos and the blue flag-awarded sandy beach of Coral Bay.

The villas are built to the highest standards and feature private pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas and parking spaces.

ARMONIA BEACH VILLAS

Live your dreams

Armonia Beach Villas is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine, sought-after area, halfway between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque sandy beach of Coral Bay.

The villas are built to the highest standards featuring private swimming pools, large landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, spacious verandas with extensive outdoor living areas, modern architectural design with the latest technology, quality finishes, private parking and more.

LIMASSOL PARK

Welcome to a green haven

A unique concept in an up-and-coming area of Limassol, neighbouring Europe’s largest integrated casino and golf resort.

Limassol Park is set to become one of the most luxurious gated resort residences with a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Centrally located, close to a plethora of facilities and amenities, this unique development is just a few minutes’ drive from the shopping mall, waterpark, blue flag-awarded beaches, historic sites and places of interest, including public and private schools.

The development is designed around landscaped gardens with meandering paths and ponds, and features large swimming pools, Jacuzzi, tennis court, children’s playground and gated entrance with 24-hour security.

APHRODITE GARDENS

Peaceful and tranquil

Leptos Aphrodite Gardens is aimed at becoming the most luxurious gated resort residence in Paphos, with a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses, maisonettes and villas.

Superbly located in Kato Paphos, and within walking distance to all amenities and facilities, this superb development is close to the Paphos tourist area including the municipal sandy beaches.

The community features 200 properties surrounding two large free-form swimming pools, set amidst landscaped gardens.

VENUS GARDENS

Unique residential living

Venus Gardens is a unique Residential Resort located just a short walk from the Paphos coastline and the blue waters of the Mediterranean sea. These hill top homes have a relaxing contemporary design with distinct Mediterranean features.

All living areas have direct access to large verandas, terraces and gardens which surround the properties and all interior designs allow the sun and air to flow through.

Venus Gardens is a luxury gated community boasting large communal greens, two communal swimming pools, a clubhouse as well as a tennis court.