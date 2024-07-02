A wanted man arrested for financial fraud will be brought before the Larnaca district court on Tuesday for the start of his extradition process.

Police arrested the man on Monday at Larnaca airport on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the German authorities. The 41-year-old was wanted in connection with financial fraud committed between 2016 – 2023 in Germany and other European countries.

According to the police, the man arrived shortly after noon from a non-EU country.

A background check determined he was wanted and he was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.