The National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a last-minute call for British Cypriots to vote in the country’s election, which is to take place on Thursday.

“Make your voice heard on election day by exercising your vote at the ballot box, and remind family and friends to do the same,” they said.

The federation’s chairman Christos Karaolis was also keen to encourage people to vote.

“UK Cypriots have contributed to every aspect of British life, and it is up to us to ensure that we have a say in the country’s future. In our case, there is a future in which the UK can become a leading force in the resumption of negotiations to achieve a free, united Cyprus,” he said.

He added that many candidates at the election have made official visits to Cyprus and spoken about Cyprus in parliament, as well as attending community events and “actively showing their support for a free, united Cyprus, as well as opposing the Turkish occupation”.

He said a number of those candidates have signed the federation’s “pledge card” for Cyprus, and said he urges British Cypriots to “support those who support us”.

Among the 14 candidates to have signed the pledge card are former Environment Secretary and Conservative Party candidate Theresa Villiers, Scottish National Party candidate Joanna Cherry, and British Cypriot Labour Party candidate Bambos Charalambous.

Additionally, a number of candidates have sent letters to the federation expressing their support for its position, including Liberal Democrat candidate and party spokeswoman for foreign affairs Layla Moran, former Labour Party leader and independent candidate Jeremy Corbyn, and Defence Minister and Conservative Party candidate Grant Shapps.

Polls will open at 7am UK time (9am Cyprus time) on Thursday and remain open until 10pm UK time (midnight Cyprus time).

A total of 650 MPs are set to be elected in single-member constituencies via the first-past-the post system, with whoever gets the most votes in each constituency duly elected as its representative.

Polling suggests that the Labour Party, out of government since 2010, will win the election with a landslide majority. The Conservative Party, which has been in government continuously over the last 14 years, could be headed for the worst result in their history.

Thursday’s will be the first British election to take place since the country changed its electoral law to allow its citizens abroad to vote.

It is believed that there are more than 40,000 British citizens currently living in Cyprus, and the country’s political parties have attempted to woo overseas voters.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey made a YouTube video in which he made the case for British voters abroad to vote for his party

“The Liberal Democrats are an internationalist party. We believe in countries working together. We are the only party which wants to rebuilt Britain’s relationship with Europe in a proper, secure way, and I think we are the only party who really thinks about British citizens living abroad,” he said.

He said his party “wants to make sure that our country takes them into account in all sorts of ways” and urged Brits abroad to register to vote.

The Liberal Democrats are the only major United Kingdom-wide political party which has a stated aim of the country eventually rejoining the European Union.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party announced that should they win the election, they will create a Minister for British Citizens Overseas, who, they said, will “represent them across government”.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron described the move as the “logical next step” after the law was changed to allow British citizens living abroad to vote regardless of how long they have been living aboard.

The party said the new minister will “tackle the issues that matter to overseas electors”, including “tax, pensions, tuition fees, bank accounts, or visa arrangements”.