German authorities have found photos related to the private life of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher’s family as part of investigations into attempted blackmail, prosecutors in the western city of Wuppertal said on Wednesday.

“An initial interim result of the analysis of the data records found is now available. These include photo files relating to the Schumacher family’s private life,” they said.

Investigations are ongoing, added prosecutors, who did not give further details on the suspects citing privacy laws.

The suspects had threatened to publish the data on the dark web unless they received millions of euros, said prosecutors.