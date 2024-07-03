The education ministry is set to present its strategy for higher education in September, it emerged during a House education committee meeting on Wednesday that also discussed the regulations for establishing branches of foreign universities in Cyprus.

The committee requested the ministry to draft and present a comprehensive bill on the issue, underlining the necessity to thoroughly address the legal framework for foreign university branches by September.

A representative of the education ministry, however, expressed surprise at the decision to delay the discussion, arguing that the regulations to establish and operate branches of foreign universities in Cyprus should not be mired in unnecessary debate.

According to the representative, the proposed bill already aims to regulate the foreign university branches within a clear legal and evaluative framework, ensuring quality and compliance.

Moreover, the education ministry representative highlighted that the establishment and operation of foreign universities are already provided for under the Quality Assurance and Accreditation of Higher Education Law (CYQAA), enacted in 2015.

“Furthermore, EU laws support the free establishment and movement of services across the European higher education area, a principle that Cypriot universities themselves benefit from when setting up branches abroad,” the representative said.

“The proposed legislation already aligns with the government’s strategy to enhance higher education by attracting high-quality foreign institutions to Cyprus.”

In response, members of the committee pointed out a lack of consultation by the ministry with relevant stakeholders regarding the foreign university branches, deeming the ministry’s initial proposal incomplete.

Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides said that despite the ministry’s claims, representatives from stakeholder groups indicated there was no consultation on the issue. He noted that other EU countries impose stricter regulations on the operation of foreign university branches compared to Cyprus.

Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas stressed the importance of Cyprus positioning itself as a regional hub for higher education. He called for effective consultation and highlighted the need for legislation on university clinics and foreign language programmes at Cypriot public universities.

Akel MP Christos Christofides also called the ministry’s proposal “poorly prepared”, suggesting that it could negatively impact Cyprus’ higher education landscape.

He pointed out that key entities like CYQAA and the Cyprus Council of Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications were not involved in meaningful discussions about the strategy.

Finally, Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides echoed concerns over the lack of preparation and consultation, stressing the importance of a well-developed strategy to enhance Cyprus’ status as an educational centre and ensure that graduates meet the needs of the economy and industry.