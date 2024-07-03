Nicosia police collect €2 million from fines

Close to €2 million has been collected by the police in Nicosia alone, during operations to execute orders for fines since the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday, Nicosia police executed a total of 209 fine enforcement orders, which led to €101,582.56.

A total of 8,328 orders have been executed so far in 2024, from which the amount of €1,962,164.97 has been collected.

The orders were fines for road and criminal offences, overdue social insurance payments and municipal dues, as well as alimonies and private criminal cases.