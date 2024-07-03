Police are asking for information that can help locate Layan Haj Taha, aged 17, from Syria, who has been missing since July 1 2024 from her residence in Limassol.

The 17-year-old is described as being of slim build, around 1.60m tall with shoulder-length black hair. Her photo can be viewed on the police missing persons’ website here.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate her, please contact Limassol CID via phone on 25805057, the citizen’s line on 1460 or report to the nearest police station.