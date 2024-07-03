Far more than split personality, it is a complex brain disorder says DR VASOS SILIVISTRIS

Noun: A long-term mental disorder of a type involving a breakdown in the relation between thought, emotion, and behaviour, leading to faulty perception, inappropriate actions and feelings, withdrawal from reality and personal relationships into fantasy and delusion, and a sense of mental fragmentation.

Schizophrenia is not a split personality!

Schizophrenia is a complex brain disorder characterised by disruptions to thinking, and emotions, and a distorted perception of reality.

Symptoms of schizophrenia vary widely but may include hallucinations, delusions, unwanted thoughts, social withdrawal, and lack of motivation, impaired thinking and memory.

Symptoms usually start between the ages of 15 to 35 and affect about one in every 100 people during their lifetime.

People with schizophrenia have a high risk of suicide.

Causes of schizophrenia

The causes of schizophrenia are not known for sure, however, there are likely several different contributing factors:

Certain environmental events may trigger schizophrenia in people who are genetically at risk especially if they have a family member with the disorder.

Damage to the brain during pregnancy, and birth.

Use of recreational drugs, including ecstasy, LSD, amphetamines (speed), cannabis and crack.

Symptoms of schizophrenia

Symptoms representing a change in behaviour and thoughts are called ‘positive’ symptoms.

These include:

Delusional and untoward thoughts.

Difficulty thinking, finding it hard to concentrate and focus on one matter.

Feeling that thoughts are controlled, taken over, controlled by someone else.

Hallucinations are hearing, smelling, feeling or seeing something that is not there.

Hearing voices is the most common problem.

The voices can seem utterly real, although they may be pleasant; they are more often rude, critical, abusive or annoying.

Loss of normal thoughts, feelings, or actions is known as ‘negative’ symptoms.

They include loss of interest, energy and emotions; becoming reclusive; lack of personal hygiene; feeling uncomfortable with other people.

Treatment for schizophrenia

The earlier help is sought, the better the outlook and the less need for hospital treatment.

Treatments include:

Anti-psychotic medication helps to weaken any delusions and hallucinations and can control (but not cure) the symptoms in around four out of five people.

Older, ‘typical’ antipsychotic medication works by reducing the action of a chemical in the brain called dopamine.

They can cause side effects such as stiffness, shakiness, feeling slow, restlessness, sexual difficulties, unwanted movements, mainly of the mouth and tongue.

Newer, ‘atypical’ antipsychotic medications work on different chemicals in the brain and are less likely to produce unwanted movements, but can cause weight gain, diabetes, tiredness and sexual problems.

Psychological treatments for schizophrenia

Counselling and psychotherapy combined with cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help people live with their experiences and help work out what makes people unwell.

Family therapy can help people to cope better with the illness and sessions help families learn about the disorder.

In these sessions, the therapist or client will find ways of solving some of the practical problems that may arise.

Support for schizophrenia

Self-help

Learn to recognise the signs; these can include basic things such as going off food, feeling anxious or sleeping badly.

Avoid stress, or using drugs, or alcohol to feel better.

Try to keep healthy and eat well, do not smoke and keep fit.

Helping someone else with schizophrenia

It can be hard to understand when the person you know starts to behave differently, avoids other people and becomes less active.

If they have delusional ideas, they will not always talk about them, or if they are hearing voices, may suddenly look away from you as they listen.

When you speak to them, they may say little, or be difficult to understand.

A person with schizophrenia can be more sensitive to stress, so you can help by avoiding arguments and keeping calm.

People with schizophrenia can lead full, productive and useful lives with combination treatment.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk/