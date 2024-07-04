Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ cross examination was adjourned on Thursday at the Supreme Constitutional Court, as one of the judges had a medical issue and was unable to attend the hearing.

The hearing will resume on July 10, when Michaelides’ cross examination is slated to be wrapped.

Proceedings are part of the case filed by attorney-general George Savvides seeking to have Michaelides dismissed on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.

Savvides’ legal team has been asked to submit their final arguments by July 12, while that of the auditor-general has until July 16.

In turn, the attorney-general’s team will have a right to respond on July 18.

On July 19, a hearing will take place at 9:30am in case clarifications are required.