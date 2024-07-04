Unique moments were savoured by 11 children and their families during the match between the Netherlands and Romania on July 2.

As the Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024TM and as part of the Lidl Kids Team programme, Lidl offered children from all over Europe the opportunity to take be a Player Escort at the top summer football tournament, which this year takes place in Germany.

The Lidl Kids Team Cyprus was comprised of 11 children between the ages of 6 and 10 who accompanied their football heroes on the pitch, wearing their Lidl Kids Team badges. After the rendition of the national anthems of the two countries, the children watched the match together with their parents and companions, and enjoyed the magical atmosphere that prevailed in the stadium in Munich.

As part of the pan-European Lidl Kids Team programme, a total of 23 members of the Cypriot mission (11 children, 11 parents/guardians and 1 chaperone) enjoyed 2 nights in Munich with rich amenities, welcome gifts, tickets for matches, transfers, meals and city tours. Additionally, recreational and creative activities were organised and offered during their free time.

The lucky participants of the Lidl Kids Team Cypriot mission emerged via through the UEFA EURO 2024TM: Lidl Kids Team competition, which ran from 7 March to 1 May 2024, via the Lidl Plus app. With the central message “We’re on your team”, participation in the programme was carried out without any exclusions or exceptions, as well as absolute respect for diversity, personality and needs of every person, young or old. After all, it is known that people are at Lidl Cyprus’ centre of activities and proves so every day.

Lidl Cyprus is consistently committed to offering exceptional experiences to its customers and establishing partnerships such as that of UEFA EURO 2024TM. The company is already preparing for its next big actions which the general public can keep updating with through the Lidl Plus app and the company’s website and social media platforms.

