There is growing frustration over the continued status quo across the island, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his latest Good Offices mission report in Cyprus.

An advance copy which circulated early Thursday morning specified only genuine progress towards reaching a consensus starting point for negotiations will reassure Cypriots and the international community that a peaceful and shared future on the island truly remains possible.

“In 2024, growing frustration at the continued status quo is felt by many across the island and voices are increasingly calling for the two sides to work constructively on a mutually acceptable way forward. The UN will continue to stand with all Cypriots to support them in dialogue in order to forge a common way forward,” Guterres said.

He commended the resumption of meetings and discussions in the technical committees, especially those that had been dormant, the activities that took place and the approval of a number of projects and completion of others, including under the Technical Committees on Broadcasting, Crime and Criminal Matters, Crossings, Culture, Environment and Health.

“The resumption of regular meetings of the Technical Committee on Education provides ground for hope that the recommendations contained in its 2017 joint report will be duly considered and relevant projects implemented as called for by the Security Council. Further empowerment of this Technical Committee and its important work is encouraged,” he said.

“Increased female and youth representation could inject a new drive into the work of the committees. These bodies, where both communities can discuss and address issues of common concern, should be protected and insulated from larger political discussions,” he said.

He called on the leaders and their representatives to ensure EU support through UNDP is “well-utilised to the benefit of the daily lives of all Cypriots and urge the European Union to consider extending the availability of resources into the future”.

EU support to other projects under discussion, such as the renewable solar energy power plant to be potentially located in the buffer zone, “carries significant potential for bringing the two sides closer together for tangible benefits for all, should a mutually acceptable way forward be agreed”.

“The project to extend the Pedieos/Kanlı Dere river path to north Nicosia similarly has significant meaningful potential to bring people from both sides closer together and build trust. In light of the two sides’ agreement to take the project forward, I urge existing and potential future funders to move ahead and support the project with a sense of urgency,” Guterres said.

He encourages the two leaders and their representatives “to discuss, agree and implement mutually acceptable confidence-building measures that can help build trust and contribute to an environment more conducive to a settlement”.

“I once again echo the Security Council’s call for greater engagement with civil society and urge the two leaders to encourage contact and cooperation between the two communities.”

He further urged the two sides “to explore the concept of sports cooperation to bring young people together and foster interaction between the two communities. The formation of a technical committee in this regard remains a viable course of action.”

On trade between the two communities Guterres reported that the period under review “continued a trend observed in my last report with an increase in public events and official interactions designed to be used as catalysts to disseminate the message that expanding trade and business links, and ensuring the infrastructure and enabling conditions to support them, is one way to enhance confidence in a settlement.”

At the same time, he commended the governments of Greece and Turkey “for their steadfast commitment to the promotion of peaceful neighbourly relations”.

“Considering the important role and responsibility that the guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom have in the Cyprus context, I encourage all of them to continue to urge the two leaders in Cyprus to engage in dialogue and to seek a mutually acceptable way forward with the required political will, creativity and openness to compromise,” he said.