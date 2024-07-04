Police are investigating a premeditated murder case in Peyia involving the death of 43-year-old Stylianos Stylianou. A 50-year-old man, the victim’s brother-in-law, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a police statement, officers received a report of gunfire at a house in Peyia, near Paphos, around 10.40pm on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the scene and found the 43-year-old victim dead inside the residence.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Stylianou was at a social gathering in the house when an argument broke out. During the confrontation, the 50-year-old man allegedly shot him with a hunting rifle, causing fatal injuries.

The suspect left the scene but later headed to Paphos general hospital, where he was found with abrasions on his legs and several bruises.

He was subsequently arrested under a judicial warrant and is now in custody.

During an informal interview with the police, he reportedly admitted to committing the crime.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, it was a verbal argument that led to Stylianou’s murder.

“The incident began with a disagreement between the 50-year-old suspect and his wife, who is the victim’s sister. Stylianou intervened, resulting in a heated verbal exchange with the suspect,” Nicolaou said.

Police are now investigating multiple charges against the perpetrator, including premeditated murder, illegal possession, transport, and use of a firearm, illegal possession and transport of explosives, and discharging a firearm in a residential area.

Nicolaou also added that the scene was secured. Initial findings indicated that the incident took place at a family gathering at the suspect’s house, a Greek national who has lived in Cyprus for many years. The suspect resides there with his wife and their young children. The victim’s parents, who are also the suspect’s in-laws, live in a separate unit at the back of the property.

The post-mortem on Stylianou’s body will be performed at the Nicosia general hospital later on Thursday.

The Paphos criminal investigation department continues to investigate the incident.