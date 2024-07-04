Health Minister Michael Damianos

Vaping is particularly harmful to young people and may be responsible for reduced IQs, the House health committee heard on Thursday, prompting MPs to pledge immediate action to curb the “irrational use and sale of electronic cigarettes.”

“An alarm has been sounded and we must act immediately,” committee chairman Efthymios Diplaros said, while Health Minister Michael Damianos called on all relevant departments and organisations to submit their positions.

Chairman of Elpida association of friends of children with cancer, professor Loizos Loizou, noted a significant drop in traditional tobacco smoking over recent years but emphasised the new challenge posed by vaping.

What must now be taken into consideration, he pointed out, was “the plague of vaping, which has invaded primary schools and young people.”

“Vaping has become a plague, invading primary schools and young people,” Loizou said. “These products are very attractive – they are scented, fruity, and don’t smell like cigarettes. The nicotine they contain is toxic to the brain, reduces IQ in children, and causes serious bodily harm. We will be raising sick children.”

He called on the MPs to take emergency action or face “a big storm.” Loizou also highlighted that children can currently purchase vaping products online.

After the meeting, Health Minister Damianos said detection programmes were in the pipeline and acknowledged the global rise in cancer rates. When asked about measures against vaping, Damianos stated that it was a complex issue requiring input from all stakeholders before proceeding. “You understand that smoking cannot be banned overnight,” he added.

Regarding vaping in primary schools, the minister clarified that “nicotine and vaping are two different things.”

Committee Chairman Diplaros expressed alarm at the concerns raised. “We all have children and we know how easy access is to tobacco products,” he said.

He suggested forming an ad hoc committee from the House Health Committee to address the issue. “We know there will be reactions, but our children’s health and that of patients is more important,” Diplaros stressed.

He noted that this was the first time they had heard of vaping entering primary schools and pointed out that the scent and packaging might “trick children into using it.”