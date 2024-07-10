A fire broke out on Wednesday in the area of Miliou in Paphos, the fire services said, putting it under control in the evening.

According to the fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis, five fire trucks had been called to the scene. Another two trucks from the forestry department joined.

There were also five aircraft working to put out the fire.

The fire is burning wild brush and trees.

A video can be found here: https://fb.watch/teqx2TJvkT

In an announcement later, Kettis said it was under control and it burnt 50 hectares of land.