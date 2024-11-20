Sim4Flow, a Cypriot MedTech startup focused on intracranial aneurysm management, will present its groundbreaking AI-driven platform, IRIS, at Slush 2024 in Helsinki.

The event, one of the world’s largest startup gatherings, runs from November 21-22 and provides a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

Sim4Flow’s IRIS platform uses explainable AI and big data to improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

The IRIS platform offers real-time, patient-specific risk assessments for intracranial aneurysm rupture, setting it apart from traditional methods.

By combining explainable AI, big data, and cloud computing, IRIS empowers clinicians with precise insights, enhancing patient safety.

“Slush 2024 represents a unique opportunity to connect with forward-thinking leaders, innovators, and partners in healthcare and AI technology,” said Nicolas Aristokleous, Founder and CEO of Sim4Flow.

“We are thrilled to showcase our work and demonstrate how IRIS can help shape the future of aneurysm management,” he stated.

“With the support of our partners and investors, we are committed to advancing the field of predictive medicine and improving patient outcomes,” he added.

Sim4Flow is also working towards intellectual property protection and CE approval for its innovative platform.

“We are preparing to file for intellectual property protection and apply for CE approval, marking a significant milestone in bringing IRIS to the market,” the company stated.

In its announcement, the company pointed out that its participation in Slush 2024 is a reflection of its dedication to revolutionising healthcare through AI.

“Our technology’s ability to model and predict aneurysm rupture risk on a personalised level provides a potential breakthrough in neurology and clinical decision support,” the company said.

Sim4Flow also said that it is eager to engage with potential collaborators during the event.

“We encourage journalists, investors, and healthcare professionals to meet with us at Slush 2024 to discuss collaborations and the future of AI in healthcare,” Aristokleous said

It should be noted that Sim4Flow’s advancements have been supported by Cyprus’ Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), which has played a crucial role in enabling the company to bring its vision to life.

“Their support has been instrumental in helping us advance our mission to revolutionise healthcare through AI-powered innovations,” the company noted.