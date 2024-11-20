Maintenance work at the mosque in the Limassol district village of Alektora has been completed, bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage co-chairman Sotos Ktoris announced on Wednesday.

The work had begun in April and was carried out with the technical support of the United Nations Development Programme and European Union funding.

Alektora, also known in Turkish as Gokagac, was almost exclusively inhabited by Turkish Cypriots until the outbreak of intercommunal violence in the 1960s.

The village’s earliest mosque had been constructed in 1849 but had fallen into disrepair by the end of the 19th century.

The current mosque was completed in 1931 and was most recently worked on in 2004 by the Limassol district’s authorities.

The mosque’s completion comes amid a flurry of such projects being carried out by the committee, with restoration work beginning at the mosque in the Limassol district village of Avdimou earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in the north, Ktoris had announced last month that maintenance work at the Saint Nicholas church in the Karpas peninsula village of Koma tou Yialou had been completed.

The church is the latest to see its maintenance work be complete, with the Ayios Theodoros church in the Karpas peninsula village of the same name having been completed in the week.

Meanwhile, conservation work at the mosque in the Larnaca district village of Alaminos is set to begin in the near future, once work at the mosque in the nearby village of Kalavasos is complete.

Earlier in the year, workers found painted motifs on the interior walls of the mosque being renovated in the Paphos district village of Terra.

The motifs were discovered under the plaster on the walls, with records of the walls having been painted not having previously existed.

Ktoris’ co-chairman Ali Tuncay said at the time that the motifs “once again reveal how rich a cultural heritage our historical buildings have”.

“Our work symbolises our determination to pass on our historical and cultural values to future generations,” he said.