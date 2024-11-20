Health Minister Michalis Damianos on Wednesday called on unions of state doctors to think twice about going on strike, urging them to consider the impact this will have on the public’s access to healthcare.

“I appeal for reason to prevail. People need stability and consistency in health services. I remind you that health is a right for the public, and its protection must be the priority of all of us.

“Strikes are not the solution and all they accomplish is burdening the public who are in need even more. The solution is found through dialogue and cooperation.”

This is the only way to find sustainable solutions to problems without creating new ones, he said.

His statements came after a meeting with unions, state health services (Okypy) and the medical association aimed at getting state doctors to call off the 48-hour strike unions said they would carry out at the end of the month.

Damianos said he submitted a proposal which they rejected. Unions are seeking €9 million in financial compensation for 2023 and 2024. They have also made the payment a condition so as to begin discussing their rewards for 2025-2027, he said.

The figure is leaps away from the €2.5m an independent audit firm determined doctors should be compensated with.

“All sides had accepted the choice of the audit firm in July. They had committed they would accept the result.”

Nonetheless, unions reacted by calling for a 48-hour strike, saying the €2.5m was a “disgraceful and offensive sum”.

“I am very sorry for the decision doctors have taken and the turn this has taken. It is difficult for people to understand why a strike was chosen for the sensitive health sector,” Damianos said.