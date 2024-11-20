Vibrant touch of Asia in Napa

Just as I thought I was done with Ayia Napa for the season, I was invited up one last time. Some friends wanted to go to their favourite restaurant before outlets in the resort begin closing their doors for the off-peak season.

We were taken to a warm, welcoming spot in Ayia Napa – Fiji Polynesian. Located just a short walk from the main square, this charming restaurant offers a delightful dining experience, complete with a touch of tropical flair. It was difficult to not smile at the sight of the many model parrots that brought a touch of vibrancy with their bold colours.

The menu was presented on a large piece of card – an unusual and efficient touch that saved us the time of flicking through pages. It is packed with tempting dishes, making it a bit of a challenge to decide what to order! I was torn between several dishes, including the mango duck, salmon in basil coconut sauce, and the massaman lamb shank, but after much deliberation, I went for the lamb shank, which did not disappoint.

To start, we ordered cocktails, and the drinks were excellent – refreshing, and a great way to set the tone for the meal ahead. Although, the menu said mine would be made with ‘juices’ and I had hoped for some kind of tropical blend but it was pineapple, which, was a little overpowering. However, the Tiki mug put a smile on my face and the stick of cinnamon sticking out the top had been lit, creating a wonderful scent. The restaurant is upstairs, which gives you a lovely view of the surrounding area, adding to the overall ambiance. The decor is thoughtfully put together, with little touches like a wooden kayak hanging from the ceiling and those cheerful parrots that bring a fun, tropical vibe to the place.

Now, onto the food. The massaman lamb shank was the star of the show. The meat was incredibly tender, practically falling off the bone, and cooked to perfection. The sauce was rich and flavourful, with just the right amount of spice. There was plenty of it, too – perfect for soaking up the rice. The lamb was a generous portion, and it was clear that the cut was chosen with care, as it wasn’t too fatty but perfectly succulent.

The Kung Po prawns, ordered by two of our group, were a hit – spicy, tangy and perfectly balanced. I also had a chance to try the teriyaki shrimp skewers, which were delicious, though the Kung Po sauce won me over with its kick. One small point to note: the Kung Po sauce came with a bit too much onion for my partner’s liking, and it would have been helpful if the menu had listed the vegetables included in the dish, just so diners could be prepared.

By the end of the meal, everyone’s plates were clean, a testament to how much we enjoyed the food. The service was friendly, though after our plates were cleared, we weren’t asked if we’d like another drink or dessert.

All in all, Fiji Polynesian is a fantastic choice for anyone in the Ayia Napa area. The combination of great food, a welcoming atmosphere, and the lovely setting makes it a spot you won’t want to miss. I’ll definitely be coming back to try more of the delicious offerings next time I’m in town!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Polynesian

WHERE Fiji Polynesian, Makarios Avenue 23, Ayia Napa

WHEN daily 6:30-11:30pm

CONTACT 23 725925

HOW MUCH Lamb shank massaman €21, Kung Po prawns and Teriyaki prawns €17.50