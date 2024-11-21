With just over a month to go until Christmas, the festive season is upon us! Approaching soon to spread festive cheer through music is a series of Christmas-themed concerts by the island’s musicians. Intimate concerts, recitals and performances are coming up in the next few weeks, all over the island, playing the season’s classics and beyond.

As soon as December arrives, Trio In Cahoots will take over Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou for a cosy performance titled A Jazzy Christmas. The trio plays jazz standards from the American Songbook, pop and country melodies and for this special show will focus on some beloved Christmas classics as well. Songs by Nat King Cole, Norah Jones, Josef Myrow, Peggy Lee, Ira Gershwin and more will sound on December 5, adding a heartwarming soulful mood to the village’s nightlife.

Later in the month, the entertaining and charming George Kalopedis will return with his quartet for an evening of soul, jazz, swing, funk and blues, of course with a heavy touch of Christmas spirit. On December 19, the quartet will perform A Soulful Christmas at John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini playing seasonal favourites and classic hits influenced by legends such as Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sting, Michael Bublé, Van Morrison, Nina Simone, Etta James and many more.

A Jazzy Christmas

With the Trio In Cahoots. December 5. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou village. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871. www.dailydealscy.com/event/cahoots

A Soulful Christmas

With the George Kalopedis quartet. December 19. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini village. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997. www.dailydealscy.com/event/george