Cypriot delegation involved more than 40 representatives, including 18 startups and scaleups

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) lead a delegation of over 40 participants from Cyprus, including 18 startups and scaleups, at Slush 2024, according to an official announcement released on Thursday.

Slush is a startup and tech event held annually in Helsinki, Finland. This year’s event took place on November 20-21.

Slush facilitates meetings between the founders of startups and investors such as venture capitalists, accomplished with events such as matchmaking and pitching competitions.

“Slush brings together entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, offering a unique platform to connect and showcase innovative ideas,” the foundation said in its statement.

Heading the Cypriot delegation is RIF board member Andreas Andreou.

The RIF said that the Cypriot delegation aims to demonstrate the strength and potential of the country’s research and innovation ecosystem to a global audience.

In collaboration with organisations from Bulgaria and Greece, the RIF co-hosted a side event titled Breaking Boundaries: SEE Tech Meets The World at Slush.

Speaking at the event, RIF director general Theodoros Loukaidis highlighted Cyprus’ growing reputation as a regional technology hub.

“Cyprus is a regional hub for innovation and technology,” he stated, while emphasising the “government incentives and investments supporting innovative enterprises”.

The side event also featured RIF scientific officer Georgia Kleanthous, who introduced the 18 participating startups and scaleups.

Her presentation highlighted their cutting-edge products and services as well as the international opportunities they bring to the table.

The two-day festival concluded with a networking reception, which RIF described as a crucial opportunity for Cypriot businesses to build relationships with potential clients and investors.

“The reception provided businesses with the opportunity to connect with potential clients and investors, thereby enhancing their prospects for international collaboration and growth,” the foundation said.