Knowing how to weld, install electric equipment or repair an air conditioning system can be a key part of being able to obtain a trades-oriented job. Today, however, numerous employers are expressing an interest in candidates also possessing other proficiencies — such as the ability to be responsible and communicative.

As a result, soft skills training is part of the WorkTexas program, a nonprofit training initiative launched in 2020 to address the growing demand for trade sector employees.

The course content, which was developed with input from local businesses, helps ensure participants are prepared to succeed in the workplace.

“Technical skills are about 30% of what employers want,” WorkTexas co-founder Mike Feinberg says. “The other 70% all say the exact same thing — what we really need [is] people get to work on time; work on a team.’ Our mission is to help people get jobs, keep jobs and advance in careers.”

Mike Feinberg on the Importance of Providing Hands-On Experience

WorkTexas originally offered instruction on performing residential and commercial electrical work, welding, carpentry, general construction, and auto tech proficiencies. The program has since added additional options, including plumbing, HVAC and building maintenance, commercial truck driving, and culinary skills training.

Through grants and scholarships, courses are typically available for no cost to most participants, according to Mike Feinberg.

WorkTexas offers instruction at Gallery Furniture, a local store, and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department’s Opportunity Center, where high school students who either have been or are now involved in the justice system can attend courses and also earn a high school degree.

The Opportunity Center is also home to Project Remix Ventures, a nonprofit program that provides paid entrepreneurial opportunities for students who are participating in academic and vocational training.

Students can work as contract employees and interns for microbusinesses, creating products they were already making in vocational training programs — which gives them additional opportunities after completing the program to strengthen skills such as arriving on time and providing notification about an absence before officially entering the workforce, according to Director Vanessa Ramirez.

Project Remix Ventures currently involves revenue from five e-commerce businesses, Ramirez says.

“[It’s] available for students that need additional time to make those mistakes,” she says. “Our kids are all involved in the juvenile justice system, and a large majority also have been involved in the Child Protective Services system; the adults in their lives have taught them not to trust because it makes you vulnerable. While we’re working through that, Project Remix Ventures allows us to be able to continue to provide those guardrails. Once they’re ready to make more money than when we can pay them, they know they’re equipped with the life skills to make that transition.”

Much like Project Remix Ventures, WorkTexas is also dedicated to extending the learning and assistance it provides beyond participants’ time as a student.

“We make a commitment to follow students who were trained for at least five years,” Mike Feinberg says. “We’re interested in what [their situation] looks like, in terms of career contentment — especially in terms of earning power and creating sustainable lives for themselves, their families and future generations.”

