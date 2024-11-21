The AI Future Hub, a thriving AI-focused community with over 3,000 members, is hosting an Unconference as part of the AI Paphos Summit in Paphos, Cyprus.

The event, taking place on November 22-23 at the BeON active office on 10 Apostolou Pavlou, promises to be a hub of innovation and collaboration for AI enthusiasts, students, and industry leaders.

“This Summit will feature world-renowned experts in the field of AI who will share their expertise with students specialising in machine learning (ML) from across the world,” the organisers stated.

Running from 15:00 to 21:00 on Friday and from 10:00 to 20:00 on Saturday, the Summit includes a standout feature: the pitching of projects by participating students.

These projects, developed during the event, will be presented to a distinguished board of investors, including representatives from companies like Palta, Exness, and INEX.

The organisers highlighted the importance of this session, noting, “You will be the first to see the real AI tools and products shaping the future.”

The goal is to demonstrate how quickly disruptive technology prototypes can be conceptualised and brought to life.

The AI Future Hub aims to connect universities, students, investors, and industry professionals in a collaborative environment.

The Hub’s growth to more than 3,000 members reflects its mission of fostering innovation and advancing AI technologies.