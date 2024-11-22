Ancient weapons, including lead sling-bullets, arrowheads, and iron daggers were found during the latest round of digs at the Pyla-Koutsopetria archaeological site near the modern-day village of Pyla, the antiquities department announced on Friday.

The announcement was made to coincide with the end of the 18th ‘season’ of excavations, with other finds including bronze coins and ceramic bowls.

Additionally, archaeologists discovered a moulded female figurine which dates back to the fifth century BC.

The archaeologists’ fieldwork this year was aimed at deepening their understanding of the domestic areas of the site, as well as clarifying the site’s topography.

Next year, they said, they will focus on “interior architecture” of the ancient buildings of the area, and the nature of the activities performed inside the residential and industrial parts of the site.