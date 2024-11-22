Bean Bar is getting in the festive spirit and welcomes the magic of Christmas, our children’s favourite holiday, while supporting the work of Hope for Children.

Through the campaign “Ho Ho Hope for Children”, which began on November 20, on World Children’s Day, Bean Bar’s friends will be able to enjoy unique, Festive Limited-Edition flavours, while, at the same time, contributing to the well-known humanitarian charity, which will receive 30 per cent of proceeds from the sales of the chain’s Christmas products.

Bean Bar’s Festive drinks evoke our childhood memories of Christmas, combining different flavours and aromas such as cinnamon, orange, chestnut and cookies.

The chain’s stores will be serving the following hot beverages until the end of the holiday season:

Hot Chocolate with chestnut flavour

Hot Chocolate with orange and cinnamon flavour

The festive experience is further elevated with the delicious Santa’s Chocolate Cookies, which make every moment feel like Christmas morning.

For coffee lovers, this festive period, Bean Bar will be serving its Premium Christmas Blend, a mix of premium quality blends from Brazil, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Colombia. The blend offers a multi-faceted taste experience, combining fruity notes of strawberry with the warmth of cinnamon and cardamom. With a rich body of nougat and dark chocolate, the blend adds winter spices to every cup of espresso for a rich coffee experience full of spicy notes. The Premium Christmas Blend is available exclusively at the chain’s stores in Engomi, Acropolis, Kolonaki, Skarinou, Makariou Avenue and the Old Port of Limassol.

Bean Bar’s Brand Manager, Antonia Koumettou emphasised the inspiration drawn from children, behind the festive campaign. “Christmas is synonymous with warmth, joy and sharing. It is a holiday for children, but also an opportunity for every one of us to become children again,” she said.

“Through our campaign, under the slogan ‘Ho Ho Hope for Children’ – inspired by one of the organisation’s little ambassadors – we want to offer the magic of Christmas to these children, for whom the holidays are not something to be taken for granted,” she continued.

“We invite our friends to share the atmosphere of the most beautiful time of the year with their loved ones, and bring their most beautiful festive childhood memories to life, enjoying the flavours offered by our Festive Limited Edition products, while supporting Hope for Children.”

The chain operates 13 stores, 10 of which are located within Alphamega Hypermarkets. The in-house coffee shops are located in Engomi, Akropoli, Deftera and Latsia in Nicosia, Skarinou, Kiti and Metropolis Mall in Larnaca, as well as Polemidia, Kapsalos and Trimiklini in Limassol. The chain’s three standalone coffee shops are located in Nicosia, on Makariou Avenue and in Limassol, at Kolonaki Avenue and the Old Port.

The chain has teamed up with popular online food delivery platforms, Foody and Bolt, while Bean Bar customers can also order their favourite Bean Bar products for take-away via the Bean Bar App and collect their buys from the store of their choice.

Bean Bar! Taste festive magic! Enjoy festive vibes! https://beanbar.com.cy/