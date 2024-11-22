Cyprus and Greece have announced a joint €2 million funding call aimed at strengthening cooperation in research, innovation, and technology, according to an official announcement released this week.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) of Cyprus and Greece’s General Secretariat for Research and Innovation (GSRI), is part of the European Partnerships Programme.

“The programme offers funding of up to €100,000 to promote and support cooperation between Greek and Cypriot research organisations and businesses,” the RIF said an an official announcement.

The foundation explained that the initiative will focus on projects aligned with the Smart Specialisation Strategy.

These include areas such as digital technologies, agri-food, marine and maritime ecosystems, renewable energy, and health. As outlined in the announcement,

Moreover, the announcement clarified that the transnational network must include at least one research organisation and one enterprise from each country.

The programme is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the Cohesion Policy Programme Thalia 2021-2027.

Interested applicants must submit proposals by February 27, 2025, through the RIF IRIS portal.