Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) govennor Christodoulos Patsalides on Thursday addressed the Economist annual summit, highlighting the European banking sector’s resilience, while also addressing the challenges and risks facing the region’s economy.

Patsalides opened by saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) had made significant progress in its disinflationary efforts, with inflation falling to 2.0 per cent in October.

“The Governing Council of the ECB, at its meeting in October, advanced its policy easing as our assessment of the latest data confirmed significant progress in the disinflationary process,” he said.

He pointed out that the future pace of interest rate cuts will depend on continued data assessments.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis has officially announced the candidacy of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The Shipping Deputy Ministry officially announced its candidacy for the 2026-2027 term during an event held on Wednesday evening at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) headquarters in London.

It should be noted that Cyprus has been a member of the organisation since 1973, and has been elected to the IMO council since 1987.

In an announcement released on Thursday, the ministry said that through its participation, Cyprus has “contributed significantly to the decisions of the organisation”.

Apartment prices and rents in Cyprus defied broader market declines during the third quarter of 2024, reflecting strong demand, according to a report from real estate analytics firm Ask Wire.

At the same time, the report showed that other property types struggled under the weight of high interest rates and shifting buyer preferences.

The report is based on the firm’s internal index. The index offers a detailed view of property sale and rental values across all districts and property types, drawing from data dating back to 2009.

According to the firm, apartments in Cyprus demonstrated resilience with a 1.2 per cent year-on-year increase in sale prices, bolstered by robust demand.

The Cyprus government on Monday, November 25, will offer new 13-week Treasury Bills (T-bills), set to mature on 28 February 2025.

The annualised yield for the new issuance is expected to range between 2.95 per cent and 3.05 per cent.

The move comes as Treasury Bills continue to capture the interest of both retail investors and businesses.

In the most recent T-bill auction, the Cyprus government successfully raised €25 million, with total bids submitted reaching €93 million, indicating strong demand.

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) lead a delegation of over 40 participants from Cyprus, including 18 startups and scaleups, at Slush 2024, according to an official announcement released on Thursday.

Slush is a startup and tech event held annually in Helsinki, Finland. This year’s event took place on November 20-21.

Slush facilitates meetings between the founders of startups and investors such as venture capitalists, accomplished with events such as matchmaking and pitching competitions.

“Slush brings together entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, offering a unique platform to connect and showcase innovative ideas,” the foundation said in its statement.

President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calvino will visit Nicosia on Friday to inaugurate the EIB’s new office in Cyprus, according to an official announcement.

Calvino’s visit will also see her engage with Cypriot leadership on future investment initiatives.

According to the announcement, the new office in the Cypriot capital aims to strengthen the EIB group’s local presence and enhance collaboration with partners and businesses on strategic priorities and financing opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Finance Ministry in Nicosia from 13:30 to 14:45, where Calvino will deliver the keynote address.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, November 21 with minor gains.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index stood at 201.09 points at 13:04, reflecting an increase of 0.11 per cent.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 122.43 points, reflecting a rise of 0.11 per cent.

The total value of transactions amounted to €209,969 at the aforementioned time during trading.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes fell by 0.09 per cent and 0.62 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained unchanged while the alternative index rose by 0.87 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by Salamis Tours (no change), the Bank of Cyprus (-0.45 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.47 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-0.63 per cent), and KEO (+1.87 per cent).