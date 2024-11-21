The Cyprus government on Monday, November 25, will offer new 13-week Treasury Bills (T-bills), set to mature on 28 February 2025.

The annualised yield for the new issuance is expected to range between 2.95 per cent and 3.05 per cent.

The move comes as Treasury Bills continue to capture the interest of both retail investors and businesses.

In the most recent T-bill auction, the Cyprus government successfully raised €25 million, with total bids submitted reaching €93 million, indicating strong demand.