The defence ministry aims at reaching 2 per cent in military expenditure by 2028, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas told the House finance committee on Friday.

Palmas explained that in order to approach this aim, the ministry would be bringing a supplementary budget before the committee in June, to cover additional expenditure in equipment.

The committee was discussing the defence ministry’s budget for 2025, which provides for total expenditure of €588.4 million – €3.9 million more than 2024.

Of that amount, €190,590,465 is for the Cyprus army, €205,987,000 for the National Guard and €179,550,000 for defence.

Palmas said his ministry’s policy was based on three pillars, namely preventive and military capacity, operational resilience in the light of climate change and digital transition.

“The situation in our region and general geopolitical developments both make it imperative for us to respond in a serious manner,” Palmas said.

He added that “in an effort to address the challenges arising, unity and determination are the strongest guarantee for achieving our common goals.”