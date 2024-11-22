Give vegan a whirl
Vegan Fish Cakes
4 Sheets of Nori cut into small pieces and blended to make a powder
3 large sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed
1 and a half cups of breadcrumbs
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
Pinch of black pepper
For Cashew Garlic Cream
1 cup of presoaked cashews
1/2 cup of water
1/2 lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt
1 clove of garlic
Mix all together and make into circular patties
Cook at 160C for 20 minutes
Accompany with Cashew Garlic Cream made by blending all ingredients until smooth
Chocolate Date Cake
10 large soft dates (de-stoned)
100g of dark vegan chocolate
1 teaspoon of vanilla
1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
Flax egg (1 teaspoon of ground flaxseed mixed with two teaspoons of warm water left to rest for ten mins)
2 tablespoon of coconut oil
Mix all together in a strong food processor or Thermomix until smooth
Pour into a loaf baking pan (greased)
Bake at 160C for 20 minutes
This is up there as one of my favourite chocolate cakes ever! Not only is it super easy to make, it’s delicious, actually quite healthy and goes well as an afternoon treat or after dinner dessert. Be warned though, if you are a chocoholic like me, you can eat most of it in one go!
Vegan ‘No Cheese, No Tomato’ Pizza
Pizza Dough
400g of wholemeal flour
30g virgin olive oil
Pinch of salt
1/2 lemon (juice)
2 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of cocoa powder
One cup of water
1 tablespoon of maple syrup (or agave)
Toppings
Two large white onions (thinly sliced)
2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon of maple syrup
2 Large button mushrooms (thinly sliced)
1 large grated carrot
1 large grated zucchini
3 tablespoons of sweet corn
Mix all dough ingredients to make a pizza base, shape it.
Sauté onions, vinegar and maple syrup in pan for approx 15 minutes or until caramelized. Spread onto pizza base
Add other ingredients and cook at 160C for 20 minute
