Vegan Fish Cakes

4 Sheets of Nori cut into small pieces and blended to make a powder

3 large sweet potatoes, peeled, boiled and mashed

1 and a half cups of breadcrumbs

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

Pinch of black pepper

For Cashew Garlic Cream

1 cup of presoaked cashews

1/2 cup of water

1/2 lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

1 clove of garlic

Mix all together and make into circular patties

Cook at 160C for 20 minutes

Accompany with Cashew Garlic Cream made by blending all ingredients until smooth

Chocolate Date Cake

10 large soft dates (de-stoned)

100g of dark vegan chocolate

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

Flax egg (1 teaspoon of ground flaxseed mixed with two teaspoons of warm water left to rest for ten mins)

2 tablespoon of coconut oil

Mix all together in a strong food processor or Thermomix until smooth

Pour into a loaf baking pan (greased)

Bake at 160C for 20 minutes

This is up there as one of my favourite chocolate cakes ever! Not only is it super easy to make, it’s delicious, actually quite healthy and goes well as an afternoon treat or after dinner dessert. Be warned though, if you are a chocoholic like me, you can eat most of it in one go!

Vegan ‘No Cheese, No Tomato’ Pizza

Pizza Dough

400g of wholemeal flour

30g virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt

1/2 lemon (juice)

2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of cocoa powder

One cup of water

1 tablespoon of maple syrup (or agave)

Toppings

Two large white onions (thinly sliced)

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of maple syrup

2 Large button mushrooms (thinly sliced)

1 large grated carrot

1 large grated zucchini

3 tablespoons of sweet corn

Mix all dough ingredients to make a pizza base, shape it.

Sauté onions, vinegar and maple syrup in pan for approx 15 minutes or until caramelized. Spread onto pizza base

Add other ingredients and cook at 160C for 20 minute

