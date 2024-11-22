Lidl Cyprus, consistent with its commitment to corporate responsibility and contribution to the local economy and society, has published its fifth Socioeconomic Impact Report, which captures its significant socioeconomic impact for the period March 2023 – February 2024.

The purpose of this study, prepared every year, is the general evaluation of the economic and social impacts created by the company’s operation in Cyprus.

During the last year, Lidl Cyprus has strengthened its positive impact on the local economy, recording increased contributions to the country’s GDP, employment and tax revenues. Specifically, its contribution to GDP amounted to €133 million, corresponding to 0.51 per cent of the national GDP, while the company’s tax contributions to the Cypriot state reached €23 million, corresponding to 0.18 per cent of the total percentage of the state’s tax revenues.

In addition, the company, as one of the largest employers in Cyprus with 21 stores nationwide, and one of the largest logistics centres domestically, creates a total of more than 1,997 jobs (direct, indirect or induced) in the Cypriot economy, a number corresponding to 0.42 per cent of the country’s total employment.

With its accountability and strategy for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a reference point, Lidl Cyprus also invested a total of €493,800 in initiatives for Cypriot society and the environment, contributing to the improvement of the quality of life in the country. Specifically, €464,800 was invested in sponsorships, financial donations and expenses for social and environmental actions, while the rest related to the value of products offered to vulnerable social groups.

Lidl Cyprus remains committed to creating value for the whole of Cypriot society, continuing its commitment towards a better tomorrow, with sustainable practices and an emphasis on social responsibility.

You can find the Socioeconomic Impact Report 2023 here.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: