The trial hearings into financial aspect of the Avakoum monastery scandal, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed to December 19.

The hearings for archimandrites Nektarios Georgiou and Porfyrios Ttoulou were rescheduled following a request from the accused monks’ defence lawyer Maria Kestoros, who said that the defence had not received part of the witness material from the prosecution.

The prosecution did not object, reporting to the court that the witness material in question will be sent to the defence in ten days.

The defence also asked the court to amend the condition requiring the monks to sign in at a police station twice weekly.

Specifically, they were required to appear at Ayios Dhometios police station every Monday and Thursday, between 5pm and 8pm.

The court agreed to amend the hours to 8am – 8pm, but all other restrictions remain the same.

Nektarios and Porfyrios face 24 charges relating to money laundering and defrauding as well as interfering in legal proceedings.

Along with Avakoum Christofi, they were embroiled in a major scandal that rocked the church, where videos emerged of them engaging in ‘sexually unethical acts’, as well as their involvement in allegedly scamming money out of believers.

The three were ordered to split ways on Wednesday after their appeal against their defrocking was rejected by the Holy Synod. They will be transferred respectively to Panagia tou Kykkou, Panagia tou Machaira and Panagia Chrysorogiatissa.

After the initial decision last month, the archimandrites said they would sue Tamassos Bishop Isaias, claiming the decision and entire process was unfair.

The monks said this would not be the end and that they plan to write a book called ‘Church: Cyprus’ mafia state’.

Additionally, they pledged they will build their own monastery.

The monks will not be allowed to carry out any priestly duties related to ceremonies such as weddings or baptism but may keep their monastic status.

This case relating to Avakoum monastery is the only one so far that has gone to trial. But the police are investigating 15 other cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said files on nine of the other 15 have been sent on to the attorney-general’s office, while six others are at their final stage of investigation.