Twenty-two schools out of the 55 that applied will be going green right away, through a new programme announced on Friday to make schools and neighbourhoods green again.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said €300,000 had been invested in 2024 and €500,000 were earmarked for 2025 for the implementation of the project and that the aim was for 30 schools to join the programme every year and create their own green spots.

The programme was part of the general planning for green transition and sustainable growth.

Michaelidou told a press conference that the programme was being implemented for the first time and took into consideration “the needs and climate conditions of the country, constituting an excellent example of holistic approach.”

She added that other countries, which had participated in a UN meeting in Cyprus in June, had expressed an interest in taking the programme to their own schools.

Through the programme, teachers and students alike would participate in educational events, infrastructure would be improved to become climatically resilient and children would connect with nature and learn about Cyprus’ biodiversity.

Schools would create and maintain green spaces and students would learn how to care for plants and manage natural resources.