Cement workers on Friday held a protest march to the labour ministry over an ongoing spat that has left the construction industry at a standstill.

Workers have been on strike for two weeks due to a disagreement with employers on overtime pay.

A labour ministry proposal aimed at mediating the spat was rejected on Wednesday, as Minister Yiannis Panayiotou expressed his concern over the future of the construction industry.

Cement workers gathered at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia and then marched to the labour ministry where they handed over a letter of demands.

The chamber of commerce (Keve) condemned the unions’ decision to throw out the proposal, saying the minister’s suggestion would have given them a 13 per cent pay increase.