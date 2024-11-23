‘Tis the season of giving and gifting but Christmas also tends to be a season of overconsumption, overspending and overusing. To embrace the spirit of the season while supporting ethical products, savouring local delights, and exploring handcrafted goods, the Re-Merry Christmas market returns to Poseidonia Beach Hotel.

Two days of markets, workshops, activities and talks await as the hotel’s Green Committee presents its popular market with an eco-focus. On November 30 and December 1, the Neptune Ballroom will transform into a magical indoor Christmas market, featuring over 40 local artisans and small businesses.

But the Re-Merry Christmas market is more than just shopping. Local environmental organisations and charities will be present information on sustainable practices and their projects while a series of educational workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions will elevate visitors’ understanding of sustainability. Children’s workshops and activities are on the programme as well.

What’s more, the organisers are not going ahead solo this year and have added an extra charitable cause to the market.

“This holiday season, our Green Committee is joyfully teaming up with the Red Cross of Limassol to embrace the true spirit of Christmas,” the organisers say. “As we gather with our loved ones and celebrate, let’s also open our hearts to those in need. Together, we can spread warmth and kindness throughout our community. Come and meet the silent heroes in invisible capes.”

Re-Merry Christmas Market

Sustainable festive market with vendors, workshops and talks. November 30-December 1. Poseidonia Beach Hotel, Limassol. 11am-7pm. https://www.facebook.com/poseidoniah