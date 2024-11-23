Christmas villages across Cyprus opened their doors as the season begins, with villages open in the villages of Agros, Dherynia, Fikardou, Kalopanayiotis, Kiti, and Kyperounta, and in Nicosia’s old town’s Laiki Yitonia.

Tourism Deputy Minister Costas Koumis attended the official inauguration of the Kalopanayiotis Christmas village, with his deputy ministry saying the villages constitute a “unique initiative” which has been carried out with “great success”.

The deputy ministry said the villages “offer authentic experiences to local and foreign visitors, to municipalities and to villages, within the framework of a broader effort being made to upgrade Cyprus’ tourism product and make the island a year-round tourist destination”.

Christmas villages in remote areas have this year been in part funded by a grant offered by the government, with the deputy ministry saying the villages will be “festively decorated and will include wooden houses.”

It added that in the villages, there will be “local products and handicrafts for sale, experiential handicraft and wine and gastronomy workshops, activities in nature, such as walking on nature trails and cycling, guiding tours of the villages, and other surprises.”

The Christmas villages’ goal, it said, is for the locations hosting them to “differentiate themselves” and become a “pole of attraction for Cypriots and people from overseas”.